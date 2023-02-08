 Skip to content

The Light Brigade update for 8 February 2023

New Gameplay Trailer + PC Beta Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Soldiers, we've uploaded a new gameplay trailer on the storefront main page. It's packed with a ton more gameplay and showing more of the cool stuff you can find in game. Enjoy!

Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1579880/The_Light_Brigade/.

Finally. the PC beta will be ending next week February 14th, so if you want to help out testing please come ping us on discord ([discord.gg/funktroniclabs](discord.gg/funktroniclabs)) before then. The game will go live the following week on February 22nd.

