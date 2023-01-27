 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 27 January 2023

20230127 update

Build 10415568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified the AI automatic minesweeping function in the cheating mode: Now Smart Solve will also use the right button to mark the grid as a question mark, and will also make a rule judgment on the blank part (no minefield) so that more grids are marked and opened.

