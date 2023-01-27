 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Ring update for 27 January 2023

【更新补丁】为各种课程追加小事件

Share · View all patches · Build 10415505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

首发周即将结束，感谢各位支持！
在预告的新系统上线之前，我们依然会不时进行一些提升游戏体验的小更新。
本次更新为上课追加了一些小事件，和学长、好友一起上下学，向老师请教问题，或是在路上遭遇各种神秘突发情况？就等你来发掘啦。

参加游戏讨论、获取攻略等，欢迎加入官方玩家群：611630436
官方无剧透攻略：https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2098070/view/3636127890213550734

Changed files in this update

Depot 2098071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link