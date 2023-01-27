Version 2.7.5: New Visuals And Endgame Re-balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 10415446 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Updated visuals with a Desaturated style that lets through shades of red with background lightning vfx.

Enemy health now scales from 0.35 to 1.25 instead of 0.35 to 1.6 across kernel levels.

Enemy damage now scales from 0.5 to 1.0 instead of 0.5 to 1.5 across kernel levels.

Osiris' health at higher kernel levels has been significantly reduced.

Changed Carbon and Obsidian Octo Sfx to match standard Octo.

Laser cube laser has an increased startup time but deals more damage and spins faster.

Enemy AI is now more powerful at lower kernel levels and scales less harshly over kernel levels.

Fixed a bug where switching from controller mode to keyboard mode while the game was active would cause problems with custom controls loading.

Nerfed mega diamond health.

Nerfed driller and mini driller health. Mini drillers now more closely follow the player before dashing.

Nerfed sapphire hit chance and duration across all rarities.

Nerfed vampire passive to scale less across difficulty levels and the base amount is reduced from 1% to 0.5%.