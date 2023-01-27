The Island Projects resumes this month with Raven, Rachel and Grace.



Trailblazers



Raven was involved in a serious accident where the outcome was uncertain and life-threatening.



Grace has grown tired of Rick's mischievous behavior, and one can hardly blame her for taking the decisive action



Gabby emerged victorious in last month's poll, and as a result, Sven, our senior artist, crafted a firefighter illustration in her honor.

With that, the Invisible Hand story-arc is done, and we're getting ready to start the final arc of the game; Strange Transmissions. We're aiming to finish the game, and have it out of Early Access in late May, though we'll continue to add some additional content even after it's complete.

With Paradise Lust racing towards completion, we wanted to share our next game, Sinners Landing. It's a VN/RPG, blending the VN gameplay of Paradise Lust with a full RPG, complete with dungeon crawling and deck-buildinging combat.

Want to give us a hand making this game a success? Give it a wishlist here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1816140/Sinners_Landing/

Wishlists are super useful for letting Steam know that this is a 'real' game (which means Steam will help market it at launch).

Sounds interesting? Curious? Let us know in the comments!