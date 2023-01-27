 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 27 January 2023

Camera, AI, Performance, and Bounceball Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10414930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[1.0.15]

This is a smaller but still significant patch that fixes a variety of minor issues and bugs, as well as improving a handful of things relating to the upcoming 1.1 update. Full patch notes below:

  • Improve teleporter menu
  • Improve multi-object camera behavior
  • Improve NPC pathfinding
  • Improve bounceball
  • Adjust ending rank room
  • I am once again updating the final boss music mixdown
  • Significant performance improvements when shadows are on
  • Significant performance improvements in rooms with water rendering
  • Fix aim jitter when crouching on ghost platforms
  • Fix camera following helicopter as it's leaving in intro scene
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

