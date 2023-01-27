Camera, AI, Performance, and Bounceball Improvements

PATCH NOTES
[1.0.15]
This is a smaller but still significant patch that fixes a variety of minor issues and bugs, as well as improving a handful of things relating to the upcoming 1.1 update. Full patch notes below:
- Improve teleporter menu
- Improve multi-object camera behavior
- Improve NPC pathfinding
- Improve bounceball
- Adjust ending rank room
- I am once again updating the final boss music mixdown
- Significant performance improvements when shadows are on
- Significant performance improvements in rooms with water rendering
- Fix aim jitter when crouching on ghost platforms
- Fix camera following helicopter as it's leaving in intro scene
- Other minor fixes and improvements
