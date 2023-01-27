Finger Whip, More Parts, & Drone Naviagtion in Community Maps

Drone Navigation (Accessible in Community Maps only)

Explore Community Maps & place your spawn marker wherever you want to with the use of a drone. To access the drone, press Triangle or Y (depending on your controller) to access on-foot mode, then press Circle or B to enable drone-mode. Fly around with the analog sticks & place your spawn marker as you normally would with the up arrow on the d-pad. Enter trick mode by holding R2/RT & use the right analog stick to flip the drone.

Parts

Sleeper Holey Moley Forks

Sleeper SCS & 2-Bolt Clamp

TSI TV Bars

The Vault Pro Griptapes

Tricks