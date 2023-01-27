 Skip to content

A War of a Madman's Making update for 27 January 2023

Hotfix 0.4.4.2

Hotfix 0.4.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, commanders!

Tonight's hotfix - Beta 0.4.4.2 - fixes some narrative bugs with regards to showing alternate text based on your war plan.

