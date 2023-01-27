 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 27 January 2023

DEATHGRIP v0.0921

Share · View all patches · Build 10414825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ireden - Updated respawn mesh and added arrows around paths for visibility
  • Malladon - Fixed problematic geometry that caused unwanted collisions
  • Threw in some extra buildings on Varenth to expand the city + sfx

Changed files in this update

DEATHGRIP Playtest Content Depot 1754541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link