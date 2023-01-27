- Ireden - Updated respawn mesh and added arrows around paths for visibility
- Malladon - Fixed problematic geometry that caused unwanted collisions
- Threw in some extra buildings on Varenth to expand the city + sfx
DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 27 January 2023
DEATHGRIP v0.0921
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DEATHGRIP Playtest Content Depot 1754541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update