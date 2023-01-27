Book 1 update

I recently upgraded my PC, including getting a new 3090 gfx card (yeah, I know, the 4090's out, but sadly I still need the other kidney). I started developing Love of Magic with a lonely 1080 graphics card, so it's certainly been a boost to productivity.

The early days of Love of Magic didn't have much in the way of animations, since they were mostly a full day thing to set up and render, but now things are a bit faster. Book 3's getting a lot of animations, obviously, but I decided I might as well go back and spice up Book 1 a little; especially the opening act.

This update adds 5 new animations (1 for day 2 introduction, 1 for first homework, 2 for second homework, and 1 for the first date). It also cleans up the localization interface, adds support for voice-overs (one of my fans is working on doing a full set of VOs), and adds various little bug-fixes and typos corrected.

Apart from that, work continues on Book 3. I'm a bit more than halfway done, right now working on a sandbox expansion for Edinburgh. Once that's done, in a couple of weeks, I'll get started on the penultimate act of the game, The Return, then the last full act of the game, Eternal Summer.

If you haven't wishlisted it yet, it's an awesome way to help it (Steam considers wishlists a way to judge if a game is real, or just a lazy asset flip... at around 6,000 wishlists you're considered a "real" game and, you get a boost at launch).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1992770/Love_of_Magic_Book_3_The_Return/

Full changelog:

1.3.0a

Fixed missing addressables

1.3.0

Cleaned up the localization UI

Typo pass

Added new animations to Act I

1.2.10

Updated localization files and interface.

1.2.9

Support for Voice Over

1.2.8

Typo fixes

1.2.7

Fixed an incorrect image

Added guards for avoiding two additional combats that doesn't have an early out

typos fixed up

Fixed an issue where some characters were incorrectly dressed

1.2.6