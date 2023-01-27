 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 27 January 2023

v1.048 - minor adjustments, tapes adjusted

Share · View all patches · Build 10414782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted some lighting in levels, added some fog effects in IA4, and adjusted the distortion you hear while listening to tapes, lowering volume on the static a bit so tapes are a bit more clear.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
