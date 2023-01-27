Adjusted some lighting in levels, added some fog effects in IA4, and adjusted the distortion you hear while listening to tapes, lowering volume on the static a bit so tapes are a bit more clear.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 27 January 2023
v1.048 - minor adjustments, tapes adjusted
Patchnotes via Steam Community
