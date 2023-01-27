 Skip to content

Victim update for 27 January 2023

January 26th 2023 | Touch-ups, Improvements and Additions

Build 10414672

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a few exit shortcuts to useful areas.

-Improved Interactive Barrel and Husk Functions.

-Made Drones Seekers Autoactivate.

-Touched up and Fixed Layer misplacements in the Tech Facility, Hermit Basement and Frozen Areas.

