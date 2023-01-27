January 26th 2023 | Touch-ups, Improvements and Additions

-Added a few exit shortcuts to useful areas.
-Improved Interactive Barrel and Husk Functions.
-Made Drones Seekers Autoactivate.
-Touched up and Fixed Layer misplacements in the Tech Facility, Hermit Basement and Frozen Areas.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Added a few exit shortcuts to useful areas.
-Improved Interactive Barrel and Husk Functions.
-Made Drones Seekers Autoactivate.
-Touched up and Fixed Layer misplacements in the Tech Facility, Hermit Basement and Frozen Areas.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update