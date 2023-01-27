FPS Chess Version 1.1.0 Open Beta

Hello all!

We're happy to announce that we now have an open beta for the next update that you can now opt-into on Steam! We're wanting to make sure there are as few bugs and oddities as possible with this update, so we're putting this into an open beta for you all to try out and provide feedback on! See anything that you think we should know about? Post them to the Steam forums!

The beta name is "shiny-pieces-open-beta" with the password "ShinyPiecesOpenBeta". The beta will not show up for you to join unless you enter this password.

Not sure how to opt into a beta on Steam? Check out this guide! Just substitute "CS:GO" for "FPS Chess" where appropriate.

Please note that if you are playing in the beta, you will not be able to play with those who are using the default version of the game and vis versa.

So what does this beta contain? Keeping reading below!

New Content

Introducing shiny pieces! Shiny pieces are new variants of the classic six with new weapons and abilities! Try them out now!

You can add shiny pieces individually in the board editor, or replace all the pieces with their shiny version at once in the host menu!

Bug Fixes

Fixed soft lock where both players couldn't take their turn.

Fixed soft lock where player joining a game couldn't promote their pieces.

Fixed bug where player joining a game could hover multiple pieces simultaneously.

Adding the new shiny pieces to local multiplayer.

Adding shiny ability gifs to the tutorial menu.

Performance updates are being worked on (one thing specifically, reducing the polycount on the pieces themselves).

Note From Developers

The developers behind this project wanted to express gratitude for the support you've all shown! The students (now alumni!) also wanted to let you all know that they have all graduated and are working full time jobs now. Updates may be irregular as they are supporting this game in their free time now, but there are still some planned updates to come. Watch the space!