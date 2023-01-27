 Skip to content

Forbidden Escape update for 27 January 2023

First patch, including a progression-stoppers and section skips.

27 January 2023

  • Fixed various levers activated while they shouldn't be in HUB.
  • Fixed a bug in level 2 where a battery could be sent out of the map.
  • Fixed a bug in level 3 where progression could be blocked by certain actions.
  • Adjust Healing tutorial in level 1 so it is not skipable anymore.
  • Adjust some guidance in level 1.
  • Fixed typos in level 1.

