- Fixed various levers activated while they shouldn't be in HUB.
- Fixed a bug in level 2 where a battery could be sent out of the map.
- Fixed a bug in level 3 where progression could be blocked by certain actions.
- Adjust Healing tutorial in level 1 so it is not skipable anymore.
- Adjust some guidance in level 1.
- Fixed typos in level 1.
Forbidden Escape update for 27 January 2023
First patch, including a progression-stoppers and section skips.
