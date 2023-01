Share · View all patches · Build 10414574 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 03:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Fix for potential issue restarting game.

Fix for wheat farm collision issue.

Tweaks to player hud and new vehicle info.

Add audio for better feedback when attacking new enemy.

Known Bug - Hit sounds being played during intro. This will be fixed next update.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.