Kemono Mahjong update for 27 January 2023

v1.18.00 - Replays mode added

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replays of matches added. (5 most recent matches will be logged; you can set individual matches to save indefinitely if you like).
  • Bug fixes and tweaks

