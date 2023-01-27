Update 1.58 Hotfix

Dear Villagers,

Thank you for playing Drago Noka! We hope your villages are doing well!

We have rolled out a hotfix which changes the following:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where destroying items would sometimes return more materials than intended.

QoL Updates

Made it less likely for farm animals to die from starvation.

We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback! We are currently working closely with the developer to try and squash more bugs and implement more QoL features to help you with your village life! Stay tuned for more updates!

If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1984790/discussions/0/3466109393868002055/

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page

PLAYISM Official Discord