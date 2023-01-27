 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 27 January 2023

No more climbing the graveyard gate.

27 January 2023

Some important fixes.

  • Fixed hole in graveyard gate
  • Monster positions are no longer rounded off when saving a game (which made them sometimes end up in a wall)
  • Fixed reference in ambushes to a campfire component that does not exist

