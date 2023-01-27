No more climbing the graveyard gate.

Some important fixes.
- Fixed hole in graveyard gate
- Monster positions are no longer rounded off when saving a game (which made them sometimes end up in a wall)
- Fixed reference in ambushes to a campfire component that does not exist
