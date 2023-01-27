 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 27 January 2023

Multiplayer is now active

Multiplayer is now active in the game as Beta. Feel free to try it out and jump with your friends around the world!
We will be updating regularly.
To report any bugs please visit our website or join the Facebook user's group to discuss with other users. https://www.facebook.com/groups/936679543378462

