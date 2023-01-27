Multiplayer is now active in the game as Beta. Feel free to try it out and jump with your friends around the world!
We will be updating regularly.
To report any bugs please visit our website or join the Facebook user's group to discuss with other users. https://www.facebook.com/groups/936679543378462
SkydiveSim update for 27 January 2023
Multiplayer is now active
Multiplayer is now active in the game as Beta. Feel free to try it out and jump with your friends around the world!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update