v2.0.0.6 -- Linere

Players can earn COIN! (Linere)

Enemies drop Linere when they are defeated

Rogues - when they perform a successful steal, also gain some Linere. Amount gained is determined by the tier of the steal (higher levels give higher tiers of steal rewards)

Linere cannot be spent in the shop yet, this will be fixed in a later patch

Fixed an Issue where a 4th enemy could be attacked but not actually exist in the fight.

The game now sends a chat message when the players win, this message relays how much Linere was awarded from defeated enemies.

Soul Forge now properly responds when you have gained it, when you lose it, and when you can use it again.

Issue with druid’s bind. Enemies that were binded were also eating turns from players too. This has been fixed.

Issue with players who gain enough exp in a fight to skip a level. Visual animations show that they reached the new level, but the game didn’t give them the second level, resulting in a player with over 1k exp on a class. This has been fixed.

Players who are level 50 will no longer receive exp, although the ending scene will still animate as if you did (this will be fixed in a later patch)