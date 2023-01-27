Greetings Scavs!

Following your excellent feedback, i've made a slew of new bug fixes and balance tweaks today, and feel the game is getter by the moment.

If you had a rough start on the build earlier this week, or didn't try the new version yet, now is a good time to jump in and give it go with fewer issues than ever, and a more forgiving food/hunger mechanic for a more relaxing early stage, plus improved water gun, crop watering and seeds.

I'm super interested to know how theses changes work for a first play through, and the balance into sector 2 and beyond. Message me any thoughts, or hit f1 (or H - see below) to file your feedback.

Build 0.1987:

-added credits

-added new medkit and fuel models

-rebalanced rebuy costs/resource costs for essential tools

-water gun uses new ammo type, water gun charge, with favourable watering ratio

-balanced crops to be easier: far less carbon cost, double seed drop chance, halved watering costs

-added numbers to the stats bar for fuel, health, hunger to show changes more clearly (eg. sleeping never reduces health, it just removes low max hp debuff from tiredness, this should now be clearer)

-corrected steel to remove infinite resource exploit,

-corrected wall and "ceiling" panels to remove infinite resource exploit.

-feedback form updated to use the help key to open it. This defaults to f1 but may be bound to H if you have changed controls or played beforehand. The effect is you can rebind the (help) key to change how you submit feedback.

-feedback form only active in movement, placement, inventory or craft screens, via new key. This should remove a host of bugs it weas causing when activated in telescope or dialogue states.

-fixed can build blueprint on single layer rooms now