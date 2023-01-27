Update 77 – Improvements and Translation

Hey Everyone,

We are back with another update which brings a lot fixes and improvements. From being able to claim vehicles anywhere in the game world, to reworked spaceship landing sequence resolving to a lot of bug fixes and getting rid of last issues including moving or splitting items.

Special attention has also been given to translation, since we have so many non-English speaking players join our community.

You can expect one more large update this weekend fixing dozens of remaining outstanding issues, and with that out of the way we plan to fully focus on offline multiplayer for next week for our 80th milestone update. Once that s done we ll focus on quality-of-life improvements, better graphics, new equipment and vehicles, and a lot of new content for mid to late game. All of this is coming our way over the next couple of weeks.

Thanks so much for everyone s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Can t wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.77 in the main menu bottom left corner

Now lets take a look at what Update 0.77 has in store: