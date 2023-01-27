Update 77 – Improvements and Translation

Hey Everyone,
We are back with another update which brings a lot fixes and improvements. From being able to claim vehicles anywhere in the game world, to reworked spaceship landing sequence resolving to a lot of bug fixes and getting rid of last issues including moving or splitting items.
Special attention has also been given to translation, since we have so many non-English speaking players join our community.
You can expect one more large update this weekend fixing dozens of remaining outstanding issues, and with that out of the way we plan to fully focus on offline multiplayer for next week for our 80th milestone update. Once that
s done well focus on quality-of-life improvements, better graphics, new equipment and vehicles, and a lot of new content for mid to late game. All of this is coming our way over the next couple of weeks.
Thanks so much for everyone
s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Cant wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.77 in the main menu bottom left corner
Now lets take a look at what Update 0.77 has in store:
- Player can now claim vehicles on almost all of the planets and moons
- Disabled right clicking on anything while dragging an item across inventory screens
- Fixed issues with player death loot box disappearing
- Player death loot box will remain for 24 hours after playing death
- Fixed last remaining issues with duping or losing items during transfer
- Fixed last remaining issues with items going missing while transferring items
- New interface for entering amount of items to buy or to move/split
- Players can now move up to 1,000,000 units at a time – useful for transferring large sums of credits
- Fixed exploit allowing two players to take from spaceship storage container at the same time
- Reworked spaceship landing and take-off sequence
- Spaceship power is now auto turned on when player sits in pilot chair
- Spaceship ignition is now auto turned on when player takes over controls from take-off
- Preventing players from using Power and Ignition buttons during landing and takeoff sequence
- Fixed rare issue where spaceship would fall through the ground on landing
- Player Dedicated Servers now show name in the list of Hosted Servers
- Fixed a lot of text that appeared in English while playing in other languages
- Major improvements to Russian localization of the game
- Improved Portuguese translation
- Improved German translation
- Improved French translation
- Improved Chinese translation
Changed files in this update