With this latest update we have added support for 16:10 aspect ratio.
You can find the option to switch between 16:9 and 16:10 within the options menu.
If you are playing on Steam Deck, the game will auto-detect that and swap to 16:10 for you.
Super Perils of Baking update for 27 January 2023
16:10 Support Added
