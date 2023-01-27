 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Violent Revelry update for 27 January 2023

Update 0.1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10414179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Keybindings for digging and storing your offhand item

Adjustments

  • Small change to the level up system
  • Sacrificial Circles can be interacted with to bleed yourself or any follower in the circle
  • Weapons are considered "balanced" when their Wield Weight less than twice your STR and entities now only move slow backwards while wielding an unbalanced weapon
  • Removed blood as an ingredient in recipes
  • Reduced the amount of raiding parties
  • Minor adjustments to some stars
  • Initial movement and attack speeds increased
  • Attribute growth curve adjusted slightly
  • Minor adjustments to some armor
  • Minor updates to miscellaneous visual effects

Bugfixes

  • Space threads are saved now
  • Bodyguards of quest givers should no longer steal the quest item
  • Undead now correctly count as decaying or skeletal humans to the Ritual Circle
  • Fixed a visual issue where stun effects could get stuck on
  • Fixed some sconces not lighting correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1823192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link