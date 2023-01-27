Update 0.1.14

Additions
- Keybindings for digging and storing your offhand item
Adjustments
- Small change to the level up system
- Sacrificial Circles can be interacted with to bleed yourself or any follower in the circle
- Weapons are considered "balanced" when their Wield Weight less than twice your STR and entities now only move slow backwards while wielding an unbalanced weapon
- Removed blood as an ingredient in recipes
- Reduced the amount of raiding parties
- Minor adjustments to some stars
- Initial movement and attack speeds increased
- Attribute growth curve adjusted slightly
- Minor adjustments to some armor
- Minor updates to miscellaneous visual effects
Bugfixes
- Space threads are saved now
- Bodyguards of quest givers should no longer steal the quest item
- Undead now correctly count as decaying or skeletal humans to the Ritual Circle
- Fixed a visual issue where stun effects could get stuck on
- Fixed some sconces not lighting correctly
