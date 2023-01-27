Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU06]

New
- Quest notification no longer pops up when respawning
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where notification “Check the boat” would appear after respawning
- Fixed a bug where all todo-list discoveries would reset after death
- Fixed a bug where blueprints would not be available after death
- Fixed a bug where the building UI would show over the notes and friendly bar if selected first.
- Fixed a bug where pressing left click while holding a torch would make the player unable to equip anything afterwards.
- Fixed a bug where campfires would always require the player to have a stick to interact with it
