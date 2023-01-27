Main Menu 2.0 enter into The WILDS

PATCH NOTES:
Release Version 1.2.8
CRITICAL
- DATA WIPE: This update will require a clean wipe of all data including levels, animals, and all progress.
NEW FEATURES:
- MENU 2.0 - Completely reworked the main menu. You can now create/manage/erase multiple games from the main menu as well as customizing new biomes' season and time of day before beginning.
- FEEDBACK - Added links to the steam page, discussions boards, and discord to help people reach me for feedback/assistance.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- SKILL CHECK - 20% slower to make it a little easier
- EXPERIENCE - Experience from eating food is now tabulated throughout eating instead of just on finishing food.
BUG FIXES
- CRITICAL - The bug that was locking people out of the game should be fixed.
- BONDING - Bonding with already bonded mates should be fixed.
- SPOOKED - Fixed a bug where animals weren't playing their spooked animations on alert
- VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.
KNOWN BUGS
- PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
- FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist
