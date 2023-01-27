 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The WILDS update for 27 January 2023

Main Menu 2.0 enter into The WILDS

Share · View all patches · Build 10414129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES:
Release Version 1.2.8

CRITICAL

  • DATA WIPE: This update will require a clean wipe of all data including levels, animals, and all progress.

NEW FEATURES:

  • MENU 2.0 - Completely reworked the main menu. You can now create/manage/erase multiple games from the main menu as well as customizing new biomes' season and time of day before beginning.
  • FEEDBACK - Added links to the steam page, discussions boards, and discord to help people reach me for feedback/assistance.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • SKILL CHECK - 20% slower to make it a little easier
  • EXPERIENCE - Experience from eating food is now tabulated throughout eating instead of just on finishing food.

BUG FIXES

  • CRITICAL - The bug that was locking people out of the game should be fixed.
  • BONDING - Bonding with already bonded mates should be fixed.
  • SPOOKED - Fixed a bug where animals weren't playing their spooked animations on alert
  • VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.

KNOWN BUGS

  • PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
  • FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist

Changed files in this update

The WILDS Depot Depot 1028592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link