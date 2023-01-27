Noble Fates 0.27.4.0 Released!

Minor Update
Fix for rare Crashes when Scrolling
Add a touch of Pan Acceleration when Zoomed in
Slow down Pan Speed when Zoomed in
Add Zoomed In Pan Acceleration Toggle (default: On)
Add Zoomed In Pan Speed Setting (default: .75x)
Add Zoomed Out Pan Speed Setting (default: 1x)
Makes it easier to make small adjustments when Zoomed In
Feedback welcome!
Job Assignments
Add ability to Prioritize a Job
Use to temporarily boost Priority of a given Job for everyone assigned
A Mortal assigned to a Prioritized Job will choose that over one that isn't
Priority still determines which Prioritized Job comes first
Rushed Commands now jump to the front of the queue for a given Job
Rushed Commands no longer come before Unrushed commands of Higher Priority Jobs
Rename Limits to Time Limits
Shields
Can now limit ingredients for Hide and Leather Shields
Raid
Traitors are now given a Crime if they switch sides
Kingdom Size
Add more detail to Kingdom Size Esteem deltas
Add Kingdom Sizes to Kingdom Size Tooltips
Elves
Re-add missing Female Cheeks 02
Food and Drink Menu
Fix Slider Visuals
Training Dummy
Now colorizable (thanks Sato!)
Fine Stone Roofs
Adjust positioning of a few pieces (thanks Sato!)
Paths
Make approximate paths translucent
Days of Food Tooltip
Text Iteration
Research Log
Fix wording of Equipped/Unequipped
Guided Experience
Introduce Time Scaling Sooner
Text Iteration
Worklist
Show Prioritized Jobs
Switch to a Scrollable List
