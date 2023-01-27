Noble Fates 0.27.4.0 Released!

Minor Update

Fix for rare Crashes when Scrolling Visitors Animals Learning Log Recent Events Item Log Item List Camera Add a touch of Pan Acceleration when Zoomed in Slow down Pan Speed when Zoomed in Add Zoomed In Pan Acceleration Toggle (default: On) Add Zoomed In Pan Speed Setting (default: .75x) Add Zoomed Out Pan Speed Setting (default: 1x) Makes it easier to make small adjustments when Zoomed In Feedback welcome! Job Assignments Add ability to Prioritize a Job Use to temporarily boost Priority of a given Job for everyone assigned A Mortal assigned to a Prioritized Job will choose that over one that isn't Priority still determines which Prioritized Job comes first Rushed Commands now jump to the front of the queue for a given Job Rushed Commands no longer come before Unrushed commands of Higher Priority Jobs Rename Limits to Time Limits Shields Can now limit ingredients for Hide and Leather Shields Raid Traitors are now given a Crime if they switch sides Kingdom Size Add more detail to Kingdom Size Esteem deltas Add Kingdom Sizes to Kingdom Size Tooltips Elves Re-add missing Female Cheeks 02 Food and Drink Menu Fix Slider Visuals Training Dummy Now colorizable (thanks Sato!) Fine Stone Roofs Adjust positioning of a few pieces (thanks Sato!) Paths Make approximate paths translucent Days of Food Tooltip Text Iteration Research Log Fix wording of Equipped/Unequipped Guided Experience Introduce Time Scaling Sooner Text Iteration Worklist Show Prioritized Jobs Switch to a Scrollable List```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!