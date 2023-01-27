 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 27 January 2023

Noble Fates 0.27.4.0 Released!

Build 10414077

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Update 


Fix for rare Crashes when Scrolling  
Visitors  
Animals  
Learning Log  
Recent Events  
Item Log  
Item List  

Camera  
Add a touch of Pan Acceleration when Zoomed in  
Slow down Pan Speed when Zoomed in  
Add Zoomed In Pan Acceleration Toggle (default: On)  
Add Zoomed In Pan Speed Setting (default: .75x)  
Add Zoomed Out Pan Speed Setting (default: 1x)  
Makes it easier to make small adjustments when Zoomed In  
Feedback welcome!  

Job Assignments  
Add ability to Prioritize a Job  
Use to temporarily boost Priority of a given Job for everyone assigned      
A Mortal assigned to a Prioritized Job will choose that over one that isn't  
Priority still determines which Prioritized Job comes first  
Rushed Commands now jump to the front of the queue for a given Job  
Rushed Commands no longer come before Unrushed commands of Higher Priority Jobs  
Rename Limits to Time Limits  

Shields  
Can now limit ingredients for Hide and Leather Shields  

Raid  
Traitors are now given a Crime if they switch sides  

Kingdom Size  
Add more detail to Kingdom Size Esteem deltas  
Add Kingdom Sizes to Kingdom Size Tooltips  

Elves  
Re-add missing Female Cheeks 02  

Food and Drink Menu  
Fix Slider Visuals  

Training Dummy  
Now colorizable (thanks Sato!)  

Fine Stone Roofs  
Adjust positioning of a few pieces (thanks Sato!)  

Paths  
Make approximate paths translucent  

Days of Food Tooltip  
Text Iteration  

Research Log  
Fix wording of Equipped/Unequipped  

Guided Experience  
Introduce Time Scaling Sooner  
Text Iteration  

Worklist  
Show Prioritized Jobs  
Switch to a Scrollable List```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

