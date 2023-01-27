 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Propnight update for 27 January 2023

Patch 5.2.0 is online!

Share · View all patches · Build 10414040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 5.2.0

Key changes

• Maps - Updated balance of Fantasticville and House maps
• Gameplay - Improved balance
• Gameplay - Updated FOV
• Gameplay - Killer’s stun lasts one second, and Survivors get a speed boost
• Gameplay - Survivors and Props are faster

Fixes and improvements

• Maps - Fixed the texture of the fire on the Camp map
• Gameplay - Fixed that the Survivor cannot be put on the Hypnochair after the game timer expires
• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes Hunt did not start
• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes Hypnochair was glowing for the MVP player
• Killers - Stun immunity time reduced to 7 seconds for Killers
• Sheet-Man - Fixed that sometimes the stun animation worked with a delay
• Survivors - Improved effect of Energy Drink
• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes the Flare disappeared if the Survivor did not use it before being stunned
• Aisha - Fixed that Aisha's "Use Projection" challenge was sometimes counting incorrectly
• Kate - Fixed that Kate's Flashlight sometimes blinds the Killer from behind
• Mabel - Fixed that sometimes after death, Mabel did not disappear entirely on the Hypnochair

Changed files in this update

Propnight Content Depot 1549181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link