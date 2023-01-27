Patch 5.2.0 is online!

Patch 5.2.0
Key changes
• Maps - Updated balance of Fantasticville and House maps
• Gameplay - Improved balance
• Gameplay - Updated FOV
• Gameplay - Killer’s stun lasts one second, and Survivors get a speed boost
• Gameplay - Survivors and Props are faster
Fixes and improvements
• Maps - Fixed the texture of the fire on the Camp map
• Gameplay - Fixed that the Survivor cannot be put on the Hypnochair after the game timer expires
• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes Hunt did not start
• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes Hypnochair was glowing for the MVP player
• Killers - Stun immunity time reduced to 7 seconds for Killers
• Sheet-Man - Fixed that sometimes the stun animation worked with a delay
• Survivors - Improved effect of Energy Drink
• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes the Flare disappeared if the Survivor did not use it before being stunned
• Aisha - Fixed that Aisha's "Use Projection" challenge was sometimes counting incorrectly
• Kate - Fixed that Kate's Flashlight sometimes blinds the Killer from behind
• Mabel - Fixed that sometimes after death, Mabel did not disappear entirely on the Hypnochair
Changed files in this update