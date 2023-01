This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing GUNDAM EVOLUTION!

The current Season 2 Season Pass will be valid until the maintenance scheduled for February 1th at 4:30PM (PST), and the new season pass will begin after maintenance.

With the aforementioned update, the Season Pass EXP awarded for completed weekly challenges from 1/25 before the update will not be awarded to the new season pass after the update.

■ Season Pass Overview

https://gundamevolution.com/en/season/2/pass