Hotfix - Patch 1.0.2b

• Added a partial controller support tag on the store page, it works completely during gameplay and most menus, (except for some dropdowns on the settings menu).

• Added partial support for Ultrawide displays (Black Bars)

• Fixed enemy AI melee hit registration and animation timing

• Fixed some talent tooltips

• Properly balanced all healing effects

• Fixed a bug where certain effects would scale exponentially instead of linearly, which resulted in a 5 times increase in their potency. (Which means effects such as Blessed Protection will now last up to 3 seconds, instead of 15, and damage scaling talents now increase elemental damage up to 5%, instead of 25%).