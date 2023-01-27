• Added a partial controller support tag on the store page, it works completely during gameplay and most menus, (except for some dropdowns on the settings menu).
• Added partial support for Ultrawide displays (Black Bars)
• Fixed enemy AI melee hit registration and animation timing
• Fixed some talent tooltips
• Properly balanced all healing effects
• Fixed a bug where certain effects would scale exponentially instead of linearly, which resulted in a 5 times increase in their potency. (Which means effects such as Blessed Protection will now last up to 3 seconds, instead of 15, and damage scaling talents now increase elemental damage up to 5%, instead of 25%).
Deathtide Survivors update for 27 January 2023
Hotfix - Patch 1.0.2b
