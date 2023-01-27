 Skip to content

Let's Pet Pets update for 27 January 2023

Early Access - 0.0.17 - Performance, Quality of Life, and Balance

Performance
  • Increased performance when opening Egg Packs
  • Increased performance when hatching Pets
  • Increased performance when buying Items
  • Increased performance when buying Helpers
  • Increased performance when collecting Quests
  • Increased performance when buying Upgrades
  • Increased performance when idling
Quality of Life
  • Added buy "1x", "5x", "10x", "25x", and "MAX" quantity options to Helpers page
  • Added "Active", "Inactive", and "Completed" tabs to Quests page
Balancing
  • The odds of finding new pets when buying Egg Packs dynamically adjusts
  • Changed the scaling for purchasing Helpers

