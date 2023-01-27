Early Access - 0.0.17 - Performance, Quality of Life, and Balance

Performance
- Increased performance when opening Egg Packs
- Increased performance when hatching Pets
- Increased performance when buying Items
- Increased performance when buying Helpers
- Increased performance when collecting Quests
- Increased performance when buying Upgrades
- Increased performance when idling
Quality of Life
- Added buy "1x", "5x", "10x", "25x", and "MAX" quantity options to Helpers page
- Added "Active", "Inactive", and "Completed" tabs to Quests page
Balancing
- The odds of finding new pets when buying Egg Packs dynamically adjusts
- Changed the scaling for purchasing Helpers
Changed files in this update