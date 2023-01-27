<b>Changes for Version 4.04.1373 (2023-01-27)</b>
- Added a Day God Power Challenge. Get as much god power as you can within 24 hours, but only the god power you gain in the final rebirth counts. God power gained from dungeons does not count. As reward it will increase the passive god power from ultimate beings depending on your score.
- Added Might Accumulation Challenge. That is kinda a continuation of the Total Might Challenge, just a bit different. It increases the boost of total Might and maxing it out will increase the might leveling speed by 10%.
- Added a slot for a Tavern Keeper. If a Tavern Keeper is set, the keeper will provide Ale to pets after a quest is finished. The more Ale you give, the higher the bonus exp and this is multiplied with the class level of the keeper. Gray can also be set as a keeper.
- Added Steam highscores for hard mode chp, dgpc and fastest ucc 51+.
- Fixed a few typos and small bugs.
Changed files in this update