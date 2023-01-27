活字引擎3.4.6已更新！本次更新内容：
1.之后启动时不会再有Unity的Logo，取而代之的是活字引擎的启动动画了！同时启动速度也大大加快了！
2.现在当选择“新角色上场时，同侧老角色退场”时，若上场无立绘的角色，不会再导致老角色退场了！
3.在角色管理-角色自动退场设置界面中增添了说明文字！
4.优化整体性能！
活字引擎 update for 27 January 2023
活字引擎3.4.6已更新！现在活字引擎有启动动画了！优化性能！
