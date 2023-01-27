 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

活字引擎 update for 27 January 2023

活字引擎3.4.6已更新！现在活字引擎有启动动画了！优化性能！

Share · View all patches · Build 10413867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

活字引擎3.4.6已更新！本次更新内容：
1.之后启动时不会再有Unity的Logo，取而代之的是活字引擎的启动动画了！同时启动速度也大大加快了！
2.现在当选择“新角色上场时，同侧老角色退场”时，若上场无立绘的角色，不会再导致老角色退场了！
3.在角色管理-角色自动退场设置界面中增添了说明文字！
4.优化整体性能！

Changed files in this update

Depot 2124471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link