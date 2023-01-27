Caveman Stories v1.4.0 is out!

Cavemen and Cavewomen, the wait is finally over!

We love Caveman Stories, and we really want this game to be remembered and age as well as possible. Because of that, as we promised, it's time to bring in some KEY updates to it. We are thrilled to announce that Caveman Stories is receiving a massive overhaul that will change the game as you know it.

This overhaul aims to bring a better Caveman experience for the players, improving all its core mechanics, introducing new elements, optimizing it and fixing all possible bugs! Most importantly: listening to the community. ːsteamhappyː

As you may have noticed, we just released Caveman Stories v1.4.0...

This update may not seem like much has changed, because we still haven't finished the changes that will actually impact the gameplay (I'll talk about them later in this post). But 1.4.0 will be the foundation for everything that's coming.

Why?

We have completely re-written the game's core components and code to be able to update it to a newer game engine version, using modern techniques and code architectures, and all that will be key for us to handle all the new exciting features we have in development for you. As a reference, we reviewed and refactored about 9 thousand lines of code and 60+ scripts.

Other than this huge code overhaul, you will already notice some differences other than the backends:

All the UI backends and menu system have been entirely redone. Now it gives you more control and accessibility, even supporting TAB navigation and joysticks (the gameplay doesn't support it yet, but it's planned!).

Graphics Settings and better multi resolution support: Do you want to reduce the graphics settings to make sure the game runs on your machine? No problem. Do you have an ultra-wide monitor and want to take advantage of it? We've got you covered now as well! With the new UI and menus, it will adapt to your current aspect ratio just fine.

New Camera Field of View: Previously, the field of view was tight, not allowing you to see much of the surroundings. Now we've changed that and also improved all the camera animations.

Previously, the field of view was tight, not allowing you to see much of the surroundings. Now we've changed that and also improved all the camera animations. A LOT of BUGS fixed!

And what's next?

Excited to know more? I'll talk about what we are doing here at Uniday Studio regarding Caveman Stories then...

(We are already working on these ones)

Brand new Caveman Animations! Caveman's movements look... odd... and mechanic. But not for too long! Next update will bring brand new animations to it.

New Giant Animations as well!

as well! Caveman's 3D model is also getting some attention...

(We haven't fully started working on this yet, but we plan to!)

Overhaul the entire Map to split it into different levels, in order to improve performance (it will run better on everyone's machine) and allow more expansions for the game to come!

Overhaul the entire Map to split it into different levels, in order to improve performance (it will run better on everyone's machine) and allow more expansions for the game to come!

New tree cutting (and wood collecting) system: It will be less boring and way more challenging and fun! :)

So Have fun playing Caveman Stories!