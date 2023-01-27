Version 2.1 Available Today!

Share · View all patches · Build 10413798 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 00:52:14 UTC by Wendy

I learned something after two years of writing visual novels: how to install a spell-checker on my chosen coding program. Because of that, version 2.1 of Clash: Robot Detective - Complete Edition is now available!

Persuasive achievement should now unlock

A whole slew of spelling errors have been corrected

Like, an embarrassing about of spelling errors have been corrected

Behind-the-scenes trivia updated to be a bit more accurate to current events (since I was digging around in that script anyway)

Thank you all for your support and patience!

(Also, Clash: Blue Mirage demo coming in February. Probably. Most likely.)