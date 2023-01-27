What's in this update?

-Deirdre now has access to the Convoy command on all difficulties; Niamh only has access to the Convoy command on Story difficulty

-Buffed Res of Bone Archer class

-Rebalanced Serpent Cord item

-Miscellaneous bug fixes

What's next?

-More balancing and bug fixes as needed

-The latest update to the first game adds story interactions and epilogues for most of the secondary characters; the next update will add the same for the remaining secondary characters. Walk with the Living II already has more story interactions with secondary characters than the first game, but epilogues will be added soon.

-Improved controller support as mentioned previously

-Side story chapters as mentioned previously

If you haven't, consider leaving a review! Thanks for supporting me and the games <3

Yours,

CB