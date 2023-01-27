 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Walk with the Living 2 update for 27 January 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10413554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's in this update?
-Deirdre now has access to the Convoy command on all difficulties; Niamh only has access to the Convoy command on Story difficulty
-Buffed Res of Bone Archer class
-Rebalanced Serpent Cord item
-Miscellaneous bug fixes

What's next?
-More balancing and bug fixes as needed
-The latest update to the first game adds story interactions and epilogues for most of the secondary characters; the next update will add the same for the remaining secondary characters. Walk with the Living II already has more story interactions with secondary characters than the first game, but epilogues will be added soon.
-Improved controller support as mentioned previously
-Side story chapters as mentioned previously

If you haven't, consider leaving a review! Thanks for supporting me and the games <3

Yours,
CB

Changed files in this update

Depot 2094891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link