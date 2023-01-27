What's in this update?
-Increased Exp on Story difficulty
-Added epilogues and more story interactions for Hervor, Cathall, Laoise, and Siobhan
-Presentation improvements like cleaner transitions between phases, etc.
What's next?
-Add epilogues and more story interactions for the remaining secondary characters
Check out Walk with the Living II! Leave a review! Even if you're early in your playthrough, reviews are a huge help. Thanks as always for your support! :)
Yours,
CB
Changed files in this update