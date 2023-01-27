Share · View all patches · Build 10413523 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy

What's in this update?

-Increased Exp on Story difficulty

-Added epilogues and more story interactions for Hervor, Cathall, Laoise, and Siobhan

-Presentation improvements like cleaner transitions between phases, etc.

What's next?

-Add epilogues and more story interactions for the remaining secondary characters

Check out Walk with the Living II! Leave a review! Even if you're early in your playthrough, reviews are a huge help. Thanks as always for your support! :)

Yours,

CB