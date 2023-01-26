 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 26 January 2023

v00.01.35

Build 10413513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • New Window for Additional Views was blocking its Button to get closed again
  • Hitting Save in the Settings Window may have changed the UI Size

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-35.24/

