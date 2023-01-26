 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 26 January 2023

Manshroom Lord and Summoning fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10413485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Minor mana Cost adjustents for abilities that allow some of the lower mana characters to not run out so fast
  • Manual saving over autosave and quicksave does not alter your save index
  • Quicksave confirms with text that game is saved
  • Windowed mode has a few settings now
  • Removed extraneous skill + icon on lefthand side of skill screen
  • Slightly increased mana and health regen when camping
  • Manshroom Lord now ends his turn properly if he fails to find a summon spot
  • Summon Monster now properly summons a lesser creature in a proepr position if it has extras to summon

