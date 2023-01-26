Manshroom Lord and Summoning fixes
- Minor mana Cost adjustents for abilities that allow some of the lower mana characters to not run out so fast
- Manual saving over autosave and quicksave does not alter your save index
- Quicksave confirms with text that game is saved
- Windowed mode has a few settings now
- Removed extraneous skill + icon on lefthand side of skill screen
- Slightly increased mana and health regen when camping
- Manshroom Lord now ends his turn properly if he fails to find a summon spot
- Summon Monster now properly summons a lesser creature in a proepr position if it has extras to summon
Changed files in this update