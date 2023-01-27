Have no fear, Mr. Taco is here! The January Update is out, including The Attic!

Hello babies, daddies and felines
The feline you've all been waiting for is here! Tryout the new Who's Your Daddy?! update, including Mr. Taco and The Attic. Find your way with the compass, get nostalgic with the projector, but whatever you do - do not plug in the old TV.
Also finally introducing - the laser light!
Read the full Patch notes here:
New Area: The Attic
- New Items
- The Chest - What is inside?
- Old TV - Do not plug in
- Laser Light - Do not point at anyone’s face
- Compass
- The Rocking Chair - Rocks a lot
- Projector - shows some nostalgic footage when plugged in
- Old Urn
- Santa’s Secret Box - Contains Santa decorations
- A bat
- New Creature: Mr. Taco the Kitty Cat
- Can eat things and jump on walls
- Careful not to overfeed
- Vacuuming babies now causes them to drop the item they are holding
- Increased Height of the Roof. An expensive renovation, but we felt it was worthwhile.
- Moved the tricycle into the attic
- Added new billboards outside
- New Achievements
- Disobedient
- Pan Head
