Have no fear, Mr. Taco is here! The January Update is out, including The Attic!

Hello babies, daddies and felines

The feline you've all been waiting for is here! Tryout the new Who's Your Daddy?! update, including Mr. Taco and The Attic. Find your way with the compass, get nostalgic with the projector, but whatever you do - do not plug in the old TV.

Also finally introducing - the laser light!

Read the full Patch notes here:

New Area: The Attic

New Items

The Chest - What is inside?

Old TV - Do not plug in

Laser Light - Do not point at anyone’s face

Compass

The Rocking Chair - Rocks a lot

Projector - shows some nostalgic footage when plugged in

Old Urn

Santa’s Secret Box - Contains Santa decorations

A bat

New Creature: Mr. Taco the Kitty Cat

Can eat things and jump on walls

Careful not to overfeed

Vacuuming babies now causes them to drop the item they are holding

Increased Height of the Roof. An expensive renovation, but we felt it was worthwhile.

Moved the tricycle into the attic

Added new billboards outside

New Achievements