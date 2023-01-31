 Skip to content

Straylight update for 31 January 2023

Straylight 1.0 Launch!

STRAYLIGHT, the first-person cosmic VR platformer built for comfort and speed from developer Dr BLOC, swings out of Early Access with new content and into the 1.0 launch today on Steam!

The 1.0 launch brings a bevy of new features for all skill levels. Enjoy overhauled visuals, a new storyline and additional characters. Float at a relaxing pace in Zen mode perfect for VR newcomers, or compete against the clock across 11 base levels. For the VR veteran thrill seekers with hair-trigger reflexes, test your skills in 11 all-new “hardcore” challenges. Blaze past previous performances and your own best runs, and venture off the beaten path in search of hard-to-reach cubes to unlock bronze, silver and gold Ghosts.

