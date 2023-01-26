-
All Maps an teleporters update with new sublevels for improve and to avoid unlikely occasional random crash game
Update and refresh Dimensional doors in The Cat Cave
Smoke fixed in The level begin : paracadute
Texture broken in The level : skate cat
Update New loading screen
New reconstruction light in The level :cat cave ( now The cave is more suggestive)
SIMBA THE CAT update for 26 January 2023
