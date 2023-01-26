 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 26 January 2023

All Maps an teleporters update with new sublevels

Build 10413364

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • All Maps an teleporters update with new sublevels for improve and to avoid unlikely occasional random crash game

  • Update and refresh Dimensional doors in The Cat Cave

  • Smoke fixed in The level begin : paracadute

  • Texture broken in The level : skate cat

  • Update New loading screen

  • New reconstruction light in The level :cat cave ( now The cave is more suggestive)

