V 0.8.6.A - Steam Cloud Saves , bugfixes and balancing.

Hey Gladiators, this week's patch introduces Steam Cloud Saving to the game - many of you requested the feature so you could transfer your gladiators from machine to machine. Here it is! Also in this update, some small bugfixes and balancing.

I actually wanted to talk to you guys today about multiplayer, firstly apologies for the delays. There's one hurdle left - syncing up gladiator turns. They were working in an earlier build ( my multiplayer guy was working on an older branch of the game ) but since then, I've made the game infinitely more complex - we just need to get this one last bug sorted and then we're basically good to launch!

All leaderboards, lobbies, chat, challenging etc - its all in the game now. So once we have that bug sorted I will upload version 0.9 here to Steam, let you guys check it out for a week or two and then I'll make any neccessary changes before pushing the game to Full Launch 1.0 some time in February.

Exciting times, we are nearly there!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.8.6.A (27 Jan 2023)

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Enabled Cloud Saving on Steam - your gladiator save games should now transfer between your various Windows based devices.

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• People's Champion and Stargazer max talent point limit reduced to 1 ( to stop 'star creep' and make stars more valuable

• Yield skill now listed as universal rather than arcane

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• If you try to drink a health potion or use a healing ability while poisoned, your character will cough and you will see a poison cloud ( previously it showed the healing icon, but no health would be restored)

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where de-enchanting an item gave duplicate blueprints. Now you receive the proper split ( two blueprints, one with each stat )

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Added a percentage chance of no adventures appearing on the map - this starts at a 75% chance of mini adventures appearing, determined each time you appear on the overland map. As the days move past 300, this chance will get dramatically lower until it's something like a 5% chance each time you leave town. This is basically to slow down the rate of you potentially getting ridiculously high stats just from adventures.

• Fixed a bug where the Dungeon Unlock achievement did not trigger correctly

• Fixed a bug where completing the Halloween Quest did not trigger the reward animation