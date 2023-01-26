 Skip to content

Power Chord update for 26 January 2023

Update Notes for build 1.0.1

26 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in which some players were experiencing a crash from the main menu. Thanks to everyone today who provided reports, assisted in trouble shooting and helped us get this fix out as fast as possible.

