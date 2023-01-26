Fixed a bug in which some players were experiencing a crash from the main menu. Thanks to everyone today who provided reports, assisted in trouble shooting and helped us get this fix out as fast as possible.
Power Chord update for 26 January 2023
Update Notes for build 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
