Japanese Automotive Culture in Forza Horizon 5

Get ready for a Festival Playlist that highlights the incredible car culture of Japan.

The Forza Horizon 5 Japanese Automotive series begins on Thursday, February 2 and through the next four weeks, you’ll have the opportunity to unlock the new-to-franchise 2023 Nissan Z and the 1965 Toyota Sports 800, as well as the returning 1995 Toyota MR2 GT and 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR4.

Meanwhile, over in EventLab, creators are invited to try out the new Car Park Prop Pack in the Blueprint Builder, while drivers can further customize their tuned JDM rides using a selection of 23 new-to-Forza Japanese-branded rims.

Game Fixes and Release Notes

The next Forza Horizon 5 update will be available to download on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs though the Microsoft Store and Steam from Tuesday, January 31 before the series officially begins two days later.

Here’s a look at some of the new fixes and improvements coming in this update:

On PC, we’ve added visual preset support for Intel ARC Series GPUs.

Fixed an issue with the Horizon Promo list where an incorrect version of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One was displayed.

Visual fixes for the 1992 Honda NSX-R, 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R, and 2005 BMW E46 M3 when a custom widebody is fitted.

Fixed an issue where the driver would not correctly hold the steering wheel in the 2003 Nissan Z Fairlady.

Fixed a visual issue with the Forza Street Front and Race Bumper options on the 2005 Subaru WRX STi.

Gift Drops intended to be delivered to New Players would occasionally be sent to Veteran Players. This has been fixed. As always, the full list of fixes will be published in our release notes once the update is released for download. Our team is closely monitoring your Forza Horizon 5 feedback as new fixes are developed and introduced in each series update. Click here to see a list of the issues that we’re currently investigating.

Eventlab Car Park Prop Pack

The Blueprint Builder is expanding its props library to give EventLab creators the tools they need to build their own car parks with the style, flair and uniqueness that they deserve.

The Japanese Automotive update introduces 57 new car park themed props and objects including modular pieces with Snap functionality, while others will also have a variety of colors to choose from. We can’t wait for our creative community to put these fresh props to good use!

New Japanese Car Brand Rims

It wouldn’t be a Japanese Automotive event without some fresh rims for your rides.

Kit out your favorite JDM cars – or any vehicle in your garage – with 23 new-to-Forza Japanese-branded rims featuring high-profile aftermarket names like Advan, Enkei and 5Zigen:

Gram Lights

57BNA Advan

AVS Model 6

RCIII

RG-D2

RS-DF

RSII

RZ-F2

Super Advan SA3R

TC-4 Enkei

TM7

TS-10

TSV

VR5 5Zigen

5ZR Copse

Becketts MK6

D-Force RSX-6

FireballRR

Heidfeld

Heidfeld Mesh

Hyper 5ZR

ProRacer Z1

ProRacer ZR5-F

Sports Engine SC3000

Festival Playlist

We’re celebrating Japanese Automotive culture with JDM inspired car rewards and events on the Festival Playlist – including an opportunity to score the hard-to-find 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.

In addition, a new Showcase Remix available in the Summer “Wet” season called “A Twist of Freight” will see you take on a unique variation of the “Catch Me If You Canyon” train race. You’ll be driving the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R fitted with a Rocket Bunny kit during a cloudy, atmospheric evening sunset.

Every week of the series, a new Photo Challenge will task players to find and capture the Japanese Stone Lantern. Meanwhile, in the Winter “Dry” season, a Lucky Cat collectible can be discovered in Aerodromo La Selva – the abandoned airfield towards the south of Mexico.

What's Next

The Horizon Wilds Takeover is happening! Available from March 2, this upcoming Forza Horizon 5 series features the return of a refreshed Stunt Park, as well as new cars, decorations, and a collectible.

The update will also introduce our tribute content for Ken Block, which includes a special Player Badge featuring #43, Ken Block-inspired Accolades, Hoonigan cars featured in Festival Playlist events, a new Forza LINK chat phrase: “GO FAST RISK EVERY THANG,” and finally, a Seasonal Championship with the returning 2016 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 9 Ford Focus RS RX reward car.

We’ll have more details on the Horizon Wilds Takeover in late February. Stay tuned!