Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy update for 21 February 2023

Removal of Square Enix Members account system

21 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy!

We have just released a small patch which removes the Square Enix Members account system from the game.

Essentially, this means that users cannot link a Square Enix account in-game anymore. Prior to the patch, doing this was rewarded with an early unlock of the War-Lord outfit.
The outfit remains findable through normal gameplay by exploring chapter 13.

If you are experiencing any issues with the game, please contact the Support Center.

