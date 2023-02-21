Removal of Square Enix Members account system

Share · View all patches · Build 10413039 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy!

We have just released a small patch which removes the Square Enix Members account system from the game.

Essentially, this means that users cannot link a Square Enix account in-game anymore. Prior to the patch, doing this was rewarded with an early unlock of the War-Lord outfit.

The outfit remains findable through normal gameplay by exploring chapter 13.

If you are experiencing any issues with the game, please contact the Support Center.