EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 26 January 2023

Worm and crash fix

26 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Worm behave differently than before (basically no more stunlock and stronger)
  • Changed some settings in the enemies path finding; should avoid a problem that sometimes was causing a crash

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224851
