- The Worm behave differently than before (basically no more stunlock and stronger)
- Changed some settings in the enemies path finding; should avoid a problem that sometimes was causing a crash
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 26 January 2023
Worm and crash fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
