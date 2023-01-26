Update 26: Community Map Showcase, class balancing and bugfixes!

This update brings a widely requested community map showcase to the main menu, which shows the trending map of the week, allowing players to quickly vote on it, and instantly play it.

Most of the changes in this update focus on class balance, most notably the Joker robber class, which was quite strong and has received a slight nerf to his money multiplier, reducing it from 80% to 60%. On the opposite side, the Gym Buddy wasn't offering enough strength in most situations, which is why his trampoline now excites its users, increasing their sprint speed drastically for ten seconds.

The Master Thief class has received the most changes, his rush strength was nerfed slightly, with the diamond now only being worth 20,000$ instead of 25,000$, and its pickup time being increased to two seconds. Overall, he was one of the weaker classes though, which is why he now only gets pinged when getting spotted, instead of spawning a police bot. His drone received an upgrade as well, in addition to disabling cop gadgets, it can now also use a taser to stun characters, allowing it to immobilize cops or cause even more distractions!

Some smaller changes and bugfixes are also included, like the VIP now being slowed down considerably while being poisoned, making it a bit easier for cop players to administer the antidote, and players now have to press any button before respawning, which should prevent AFK players from being killed constantly to reduce their teams lives.

There now also is a new "Custom Door" object for the level editor, which allows map creators to use any custom model, or existing model from the "Props"/"Extra" categories, and create a door with it. This allows for much more variety of doors, which fit better to the style of the specific map, and even secret doors with rotating bookshelves or similar models! This system will be improved even further and applied to more objects, so things like the "Custom Stealable Object" will work with existing models, instead of only custom models.

There are also some bugfixes for the "Cop Operator" mode, used in this weekends community tournament, if you are interested in that, join the games discord for more information!

New:

added "Community Map Showcase" to the main menu, allowing players to quickly play on the most popular community map of the week

added quick thumbs up/down voting to the current custom map in the Community Map Showcase

added "Cop Respawn Timer" and "Robber Respawn Timer" server settings

Changes:

reduced Joker extra money from 80% to 60%

Master Thief class is now in the "Stealth" category

increased Master Thiefs diamond pickup time from 0.5s to 2s

reduced Master Thiefs diamond worth from 25,000$ to 20,000$

Master Thief now gets pinged every time he is spotted by a camera, not just the first time

Master Thief no longer spawns in a cop bot when he gets spotted by a camera

Master Thiefs drone can now taser other characters

dead players that get to respawn because their team had a remaining life now have to press a key before respawning (to prevent AFK players from draining team lives)

VIP walk speed is now reduced by 66% while poisoned

NPC collision performance improvements while moving, should result in ~10% more FPS on maps with lots of NPCs

Gym Buddys trampoline now gives a 10-second speed boost to its users

Fixes:

more potential horse bug fixes, as well as additional logging, please let me know if it happens again

horse unmount collision detection system reworked to prevent players from getting placed at positions where they get stuck

added additional horse unmount positions

fixed cop operators sometimes being able to see robber pings

fixed cop operators not seeing cop pings and cops not seeing pings from their cop operators

fixed cop operators sometimes being able to spectate a robber at the start of a round

fixed some destructible walls blocking grenades after getting destroyed

fixed Vault Crackers outline not working on Clepto Bank

fixed loading presets not working correctly for most settings

Level Editor: