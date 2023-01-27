0.48 released!

- Lots of new sounds and sound-related bug fixes.
- Increased the VP earn rate.
- New ship. (Full Version)
- Added badges to loadout screen for newly unlocked items.
- Lots of UI fixes and improvements.
- Lots of visual FX improvements.
- Fixed some bugs related to player vs-environment collisions.
- Added Kickstarter Backers to Credits.
