Whisker Squadron: Survivor update for 27 January 2023

0.48 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10412832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lots of new sounds and sound-related bug fixes.
  • Increased the VP earn rate.
  • New ship. (Full Version)
  • Added badges to loadout screen for newly unlocked items.
  • Lots of UI fixes and improvements.
  • Lots of visual FX improvements.
  • Fixed some bugs related to player vs-environment collisions.
  • Added Kickstarter Backers to Credits.

