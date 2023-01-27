Update 1.1 live now!

It's only been a week, and here's update 1.1 already! Bringing a nice set of new musical capabilities and polish, all for free! Here's the complete changelist:

Added 7 new bass instruments, mostly synth basses: Bass Guitar 2

DX1

Sub Bass

Synth 2

Synth 3

Synth 4

Synth 5

Added two new actions to Maestro Mode: Synth Basses

Synth Bass Craze

Added a new opening to Maestro Mode: Synth Fest

Added a button to delete Loops.

Added a button to the menu that shows that you can use your Robo Maestro creations any way you like, including commercially (this was already on the Steam store page, but apparently many people didn't notice it there).

Fixed that in the Song Editor the playhead would be covered by the scrollbar if the song was long enough to need a scrollbar.

Increased the chance of getting an Evolve Melody action in Maestro Mode.