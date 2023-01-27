 Skip to content

Robo Maestro update for 27 January 2023

Update 1.1 live now!

Build 10412712

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's only been a week, and here's update 1.1 already! Bringing a nice set of new musical capabilities and polish, all for free! Here's the complete changelist:

  • Added 7 new bass instruments, mostly synth basses:

    • Bass Guitar 2
    • DX1
    • Sub Bass
    • Synth 2
    • Synth 3
    • Synth 4
    • Synth 5

  • Added two new actions to Maestro Mode:

    • Synth Basses
    • Synth Bass Craze

  • Added a new opening to Maestro Mode:

    • Synth Fest

  • Added a button to delete Loops.

  • Added a button to the menu that shows that you can use your Robo Maestro creations any way you like, including commercially (this was already on the Steam store page, but apparently many people didn't notice it there).

  • Fixed that in the Song Editor the playhead would be covered by the scrollbar if the song was long enough to need a scrollbar.

  • Increased the chance of getting an Evolve Melody action in Maestro Mode.

  • The menu now shows the version number.

Changed files in this update

